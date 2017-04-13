PM Rowley: WI cricket has been hijacked

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley has bemoaned the state of cricket in the Caribbean, and has accused certain members of the region’s governing body, West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), of being “hell-bent on destroying West Indies cricket.” Rowley was speaking on the CNC3 Morning Brew yesterday morning where he spoke on the lack of involvement by CARICOM (Caribbean Community) in West Indies cricket.

In November 2015, a CARICOM cricket review panel, appointed by the Prime Ministerial Committee on the Governance of West Indies Cricket, recommended the WICB be dissolved and all current members resign.

But, in May 2016, Antigua/ Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne openly rejected the call for the dissolution of the WICB, saying that move “would be to plunge WI cricket into further chaos and confusion.” Yesterday, Rowley pulled no punches when it came to his take on the sport regionally.

