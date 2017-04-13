BCA's Lynch calls for greater allocation of earnings

Chief executive officer of the Barbados Cricket Association, Noel Lynch, believes territorial boards should get a monetary share when the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) earns revenue from television rights for international matches involving the regional team.

“I think the best way to do that is through the gate. If England are playing the West Indies, and the WICB is making its money primarily from the television rights, then give us the gates. Lower the prices, let us determine how we market to our patrons. Let us decide how we are going to get spectators through the gates. And let us keep that gate,” Lynch told Barbados TODAY.

He suggested that the WICB could put a line item into their planning budget under a broad banner of marketing for advertising and promotion to accommodate his idea.

Lynch said territorial boards such as the BCA played a fundamental role in the development of cricketers and the regional cricket product.

0 comments