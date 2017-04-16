PCL: Round 10 day 1

Barbados vs Jamaica

Bridgetown, Barbados, April 15 - (www.bcacricket.org) - Barbados Pride were 297 for six off 97 overs in their first innings at the close of play after they were sent in by Jamaica Scorpions on the first day of their 10th and last round match in the Digicel Regional first-class Championship at Kensington Oval today.



The not out batsmen were Justin Greaves on 104 and Ashley Nurse, 33.



The 23-year-old Greaves reached his maiden first-class century in 206 minutes off 174 balls with eight fours. His half-century took 100 minutes off 86 deliveries and contained five fours. He has been at the crease for 216 minutes and faced 183 balls.

Guyana vs Windward Islands

FAST rising all-rounder Keemo Paul produced two lively spells of seam bowling, while opener Assad Fudadin answered his many critics, as the new-look Guyana Jaguars line-up took firm control against Windward Islands Volcanoes on day one of their ninth round WICB’s Professional Cricket League Four-day game at the National Stadium, Providence.

The 19-year-old Paul bowled the perfect line to claim 6-28 off 10.1 overs before Fudadin completed his seventh first-class hundred to cap a tremendous day for the home side.

At stumps the hosts were in a commanding position at 209-2, replying to the Volcanoes first innings total of 95.

Fudadin was batting solidly on 113, in company with night watchman Gudakesh Motie. The duo will resume today, with the hosts already securing a first innings lead of 114.

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, CMC – A half-century from Yannic Cariah led consistent batting down the order from Trinidad & Tobago Red Force against Leeward Islands in the Regional 4-Day Tournament on Saturday.

Cariah was unbeaten on 73 and a few others got starts without carrying on, as the Red Force dodged showers and batted the entire first day of the 10th round match to reach 269 for six in their first innings at the close.

The left-hander anchored the visitors’ batting for the latter half of the day, as fellow left-hander, opener Amir Jangoo supported with 46, Ewart Nicholson made 45, fellow rookie Akiel Cooper added 41 and Isaiah Rajah made 40 after the visitors were put in to bat on a typically batsman-friendly Warner Park pitch.

