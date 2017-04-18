Powell gets 2nd 50 against Pakistanis

Kieran Powell celebrated his recall to the West Indies Test squad with his second half-century of this match, as the WICB President's XI and Pakistan drew their tour game yesterday.

Powell followed up his first innings score of 58 with an unbeaten on 84, as the President's XI reached 152 for two in their second innings when stumps were drawn about half-hour after tea on the final day of the three-day contest at the Trelawny Multiplex.

His batting followed purposeful bowling from the home team's attack, led by leg-spinner Damion Jacobs with four for 45 from 16 overs, to dismiss the Pakistanis for 192, replying to their opponents' first innings total of 419.

Left-arm fast-medium bowler Raymon Reifer ended with two for 21 from 13 overs and Kemar Roach grabbed two for 71 from 18, as the Pakistanis, batting one short due to a groin injury to Hassan Ali, were dismissed about 40 minutes before the scheduled lunch interval with opener Ahmed Shehzad leading the way with 55 and Sarfraz Ahmed hitting a rapid-fire 50.

Trinidad Express has the report

