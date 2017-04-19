PCL: Round 10 day 4

Barbados vs Jamaica

Barbados Pride won their tenth and final game against Jamaica Scorpions in the WICB Professional Cricket League (PCL) Digicel Regional 4-Day Tournament by 26 runs at Kensington Oval Tuesday afternoon.

Set 341 for victory, Scorpions were bowled out for 314 forty-five minutes after lunch. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican was the leading bowler with five wickets for 87 runs from 26.1 overs.

The Scorpions started the day on 114 for one with the overnight batsmen Chadwick Walton on 70 and Trevon Griffith, the left-handed Guyanese on 25.

Griffith was the first wicket to fall, caught at wide mid-on by Ashley Nurse off the bowling of Warrican for 53. Griffith’s 53 was made in 152 minutes off 128 deliveries, and he struck seven fours and one six.



Leeward Islands vs Trinidad &Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force ended an otherwise disappointing Regional Four-Day campaign on a high when they crushed Leeward Islands Hurricanes by an innings and 17 runs here yesterday.

Starting the final day of their 10th round game at Warner Park needing a huge effort to pull off victory, Red Force found their inspiration in leg-spinner Imran Khan who finished with match figures of 11 for 140.

Final Points Table (excluding Guyana/Leewards match April 21-24)

Guyana 9 5 1 0 3 0 131.4 Barbados 10 4 1 0 5 0 124 Jamaica 10 4 5 0 1 0 103.6 Trinidad & Tobago 10 4 5 0 1 0 102.8 Windward Islands 10 3 5 0 2 0 97.6 Leeward Islands 9 2 5 0 2 0 71.4

