Sabina sizzlers

As the storied Kingston venue prepares to host its 50th Test, we look back at five classic Tests that have played out on the ground.

The Walcott and Miller Show

West Indies v Australia, fifth Test, 1955

From a West Indies perspective, this was Clyde Walcott's Test. He scored two centuries in a match for the second time in the series - a feat never before accomplished. While solid in defence, he drove, pulled and cut his way to 155 in the first innings and 110 in the second. His efforts, however, were dwarfed by a rampaging Australia. Their first (and only) innings featured five centurions - a record - including a double for Neil Harvey, which set up Australia's highest ever Test total, 758 for 8 declared. More impactful than even Walcott was Keith Miller, who supplemented a century of his own with eight wickets in the match as the tourists marched to an emphatic innings victory.

