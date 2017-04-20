Women's Super 50 day 1

Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – Kyshona Knight followed a destructive spell from her West Indies Women’s teammate Hayley Matthews with a resolute half-century that guided Barbados to a six-wicket victory over regional sporting arch-rivals and reigning champions Trinidad & Tobago in the Women’s Regional Super50 Tournament on Thursday.



Knight hit four fours and one six in 56 from 107 balls to lead a successful Barbadian pursuit of 132 in the rain-marred opening round match at Sion Hill on the outskirts of the Vincentian capital.



Stumbling at 17 for two in the seventh over after losing Knight’s twin sister Kycia and Matthews cheaply, Barbados were put back on course, when Windies Women’s star Deandra Dottin and Kyshona added 65 for the third wicket in a match reduced to 46 overs-a-side, due to rain.



When Dottin offered a return catch in the 26th over to her Windies Women’s teammate, off-spinner Anisa Mohammed, Kyshona kept her cool and got the Barbadians within reach of the promised land before the same bowler trapped her lbw in the 34th over with 19 needed.



Earlier, Matthews, bowling her flighty off-spin, collected 4-24 from her allotted 10 overs and Dottin supported with 2-19 from six overs, as T&T were bowled out for 131 in 42 overs after they were put in to bat.



ICC World Twenty20 hero Britney Cooper led the way with 52 from 59 balls that included six fours and one six and her Windies Women’s teammate Merissa Aguilliera, the T&T captain, made 25.



Scorecard

Guyana vs Windward Islands



At the Arnos Vale Sports Complex: Veteran Cordel Jack propelled Windward Islands to a five-wicket victory over Guyana.



The 35-year-old Vincentian hit all but nine of her top score of 41 in boundaries, as the Windwards successfully chased 13 for victory.



Jack, a former West Indies Women’s player, shared 62 for third wicket with her captain Afy Fletcher, the Windies Women’s leg-spinner, that put the home team firmly on track for victory which they achieved with 95 balls remaining.



Earlier, Windies Women’s World Cup hopeful Akeira Peters grabbed 3-23 from eight overs to lead the bowling for Windwards after they chose to field and restricted the Guyanese to 131 for nine from their allocation of 50 overs. Opener June Ogle hit the top score of 37.



Scorecard

Jamaica vs Leeward Islands

match abandoned due to soggy outfield

