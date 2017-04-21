WICB 'frustrated' by Bravo damages claim

Bravo, who has not played for West Indies since he was sent home from Zimbabwe in November 2016 following his criticism of board president, Dave Cameron, is claiming lost earnings of around USD120,000 based upon what he could have made from ODIs against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, BPL and PSL contracts, and regional Caribbean competitions.

The claim has come as a surprise to officials at WICB who believed they were on the verge of a reconciliation with Bravo. They are also surprised at the suggestion he was prevented from playing in the BPL or PSL as no application for an NOC (no objection certificate) was made ahead of either tournament and, when Bravo did apply for such a certificate ahead of the IPL, it was granted immediately.

"It is true that Darren has initiated legal action against us," WICB chief executive Johnny Grave told ESPNcricinfo. "It has come as a surprise as I was under the impression we had agreed a way back for him. I'm very disappointed and yes, a bit frustrated."

