Three-times champs play like novices; Blown away by Hurricanes again

On a day for celebrating the winning of the Headly-Weeks trophy, three-times Digicel Regional Four-Day Champions Guyana Jaguars played like novices and were blown away by the Leewards Hurricanes by 10-wickets inside three days yesterday at Providence.

The Hurricanes, the cellar dwellers, had handed the Jaguars their only defeat in their last 28 games when an unexpected declaration give them a four-wicket victory last November in St Kitts in the second round.

The Jaguars remained unbeaten in seven games since then and the Hurricanes arrived in Guyana for the final round of the competition desperate to prove their second round win was no fluke.

After dismissing the host for 187 in their first innings the visitors dominated most of the match except briefly on the post lunch session on day two when Guyana reduced the Hurricanes to 104-7.

But two poor performances with the bat condemned the Jaguars to their second loss in a tournament which they had already won regardless of yesterday’s result. Scores: Jaguars 187 & 143, Hurricanes 306 & 25-0.

