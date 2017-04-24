Battle of attrition

Pakistan chip away at WI as Younis Khan becomes first Pakistani to score 10,000 Test runs.

Action on Saturday was virtually obliterated by rain, but yesterday was a battle of attrition at Sabina Park as Pakistan stubbornly chipped away at West Indies’ first-innings 286.

Heading into today’s fourth day, the visitors, lifted by patient half centuries from Babar Azam and veteran Younis Khan, held the advantage. They closed on 201-4, only 85 runs behind West Indies in the first Test.Play is scheduled to resume today at 9:30 am — 30 minutes earlier than usual — to make up for some of the time lost due to rain and bad light. Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan captain, and Asad Shafiq, are both not out on five.

Scores: West Indies 286 (95 overs); Pakistan 201-4 (78.2 overs)Yesterday, Babar top-scored with 72, while 39-year-old Younis, who reached a landmark 10,000 runs in Tests during yesterday’s innings, made 58 to lift Pakistan from 54-2.But fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, 28, who persevered on an even-paced pitch, dismissed both to fuel the home team’s fightback late in the day.Earlier, play began 10:30 am — an hour later than scheduled — because overnight rain had left wet spots on the outfield.West Indies, resuming on 278-9, added eight runs before Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir knocked back the middle stump of last-man Gabriel (five) to finish with career best figures of 6-44 off 26 overs. As a mark of Amir’s unerring accuracy, four of his victims came by his disturbing timber.

