First Test Fallout

West Indies fined

West Indies has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Test in Jamaica, which Pakistan won by seven wickets on Tuesday.

Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Jason Holder’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Holder been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If West Indies commits another minor over-rate breach in a Test within 12 months of this offence with Holder as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Holder and he will face a suspension.

Holder pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

ICC rankings

Holder, Dowrich and Gabriel among West Indies players to reach career-best rankings



Pakistan captain Misbah-ul Haq has gained six slots to reach 20th position in the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen after the first Test against the West Indies in Kingston which his team won by seven wickets on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Misbah, who along with former captain Younus Khan has announced that this will be his last Test series, notched unbeaten knocks of 99 and 12 to put himself in a position to further gain in the batsmen’s rankings, in which he attained a career-best sixth position in October 2013. Younus, a former top-ranked batsman, has maintained his eighth position with innings of 58 and six.

Among other Pakistan batsmen, Sarfraz Ahmed‘s first innings knock of 54 has seen him gain one place to move up to 24th position while Babar Azam has gained 14 places to reach 94th position after scores of 72 and nine not out.

