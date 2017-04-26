BARBADOS GO TOP, JAMAICA STILL WINLESS

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – Barbados brushed aside Windward Islands to take control of the Women’s Regional Super50 while Trinidad and Tobago kept Jamaica winless, following the fourth round of the competition here Wednesday.

In a clash of the tournament’s two unbeaten teams, Barbados used their potent pace attack to good effect to set up a comfortable by six-wicket victory at Arnos Vale Stadium, and leapfrog their opponents to the top of the points standings.

Sent in, Windwards were restricted to 83 all out off 24.3 overs, with Nerissa Crafton getting 26 and Quiana Joseph, 25.

West Indies fast bowler Shamilia Connell extended her excellent form in the tournament by grabbing four for 15 from six overs while new-ball partner Shakera Selman, who also wears international colours, supported with two for 16.

The pair ripped the heart out of the Windwards with a devastating opening burst, reducing the innings to the strife of 15 for six in the 10th over before Crafton and Joseph put on a face-saving 58 for the eighth wicket.

