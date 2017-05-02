West Indies were facing a daunting penultimate day

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – West Indies were facing a daunting penultimate day of the second Test against Pakistan today, after Azhar Ali struck his 13th Test hundred to put the visitors on top in the decisive contest at Kensington Oval.

Facing a deficit of 81 runs after Pakistan piled up 393 in their first innings, the Caribbean side

finished yesterday’s third day on 40 for one – still requiring a further 41 runs to make the Pakistanis bat again.

They suffered a blow in the 14 overs they were left to navigate at the end when left-hander Kieran Powell was brilliantly caught off the in-side edge by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed, off the enterprising seamer Mohammad Abbas in the second over of the innings.

But novice left-hander Shimron Hetmyer, searching for his first score of note after failing in each of his three Test innings to date, stroked a breezy, unbeaten 22 off 34 balls to hold off the Pakistan attack.

Showing little signs of nerves, the 20-year-old pulled Abbas to the ropes at mid-wicket for his first scoring shot and then straight-drove seamer Mohammad Amir and cover-drove leg-spinner Shadab Khan, to account for three of his four boundaries.

He was partnered by opener Kraigg Brathwaite who was unbeaten on eight from 46 deliveries.

Earlier, Azhar scored 105 to help Pakistan consolidate their overnight position of 172 for three, as West Indies struggled in the morning session and were forced to go wicket-less.

0 comments