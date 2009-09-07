GABRIEL 5 HELPS CRUSH PAKISTAN

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – A rampant West Indies flattened Pakistan for a record-equaling low at Kensington Oval, as they romped to an emphatic 106-run victory in the second Test here Thursday, to level the three-match series and set up a decider in Dominica next week.

Set 188 for victory on the final day of the pivotal contest, Pakistan folded meekly for a paltry 81, about 38 minutes before the scheduled tea interval, to slump to their fourth loss in seven games at the historic venue and maintain their unenviable record of having never won a Test at the ground.

The total equaled the previous lowest posted by India 20 years ago here and was also Pakistan’s second lowest-ever against West Indies, surpassing their record low of 77 in Lahore, 31 years ago.

For West Indies, the victory came just 11 days after they lost the opening Test in Jamaica by seven wickets and marked only their third Test win in 17 outings over the last two years.

“It was obviously a very good game for us. It was a collective team effort,” captain Jason Holder said afterwards.

