SPECIAL TICKET OFFER FOR 3RD TEST

ST JOHN’S, Antigua -The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) in collaboration with Digicel, will have a special promotion for the 3rd test of the Brighto Paints Q Mobile Cup Series against Pakistan to be held at the Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica. The May 10 – 14 encounter will see the first 100 Digicel customers to purchase tickets receiving a second ticket free.



To qualify customers must present their Digicel phone when purchasing in order to be eligible for this promotion. The purchases utilizing this promotion are limited to one per day. Both tickets received must be for the same match day.



Get your tickets early to secure your spot to witness the tie breaking final Test. West Indies tied the series with a whopping 106 runs win at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Ticket information will be posted on windiescricket.com

0 comments