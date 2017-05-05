Holder lauds team effort

West Indies captain Jason Holder has praised the focus and commitment of his embattled side following their crushing win over Pakistan today, and has urged them to maintain the intensity heading into next week’s decisive Test at Windsor Park.

Entering the Kensington Oval contest on the back of a seven-wicket defeat in the opening Test at Sabina Park two weeks ago, West Indies turned the tables on Pakistan to level the three-match series with a 106-win on the final day here.

“We had to win the game to keep the series alive. Everybody knew what was at stake and we wanted to win the game,” Holder told a media conference after the victory.

“We wanted to win the series and start making strides in the right direction, so everybody knew the importance of the game and it was all about giving a big effort. I told the guys to leave everything out on the park.

“We highlighted a few areas before this game that we wanted to touch on and I feel as though we have really touched them and hit them. It’s just a matter of being consistent and carrying it into Dominica, which will be very crucial.

