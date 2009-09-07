Taylor targets Windies recall

HOVE, England, May 6, CMC – Jerome Taylor said he welcomed the chance to play county matches in England and hoped his brief stint with Sussex can spur a recall to the West Indies team.

The 32-year-old fast bowler last month reversed his decision to retire from Tests last year, admitting he made a mistake and was working hard to regain a place in the Caribbean side for future matches.

“I think I might have jumped the gun retiring from international cricket.,” he told the Argus newspaper.

“When I sit at home and watch, I just want to get back out on the park and play for the West Indies again. I want to give back to West Indies cricket. That is what I always wanted to do growing up and hopefully I can do it again.”

Taylor has played 46 Tests, 85 One-day and 23 Twenty20 Internationals for West Indies between 2003 and his decision to step away from Tests last July.

