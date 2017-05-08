Batting coach says Windies ready to start afresh

ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) – Batting coach Toby Radford believes the emphatic second Test victory over Pakistan has provided a huge confidence-booster for West Indies, but says the Caribbean side must be prepared to start from scratch if they are to win the decisive third Test starting here tomorrow.

The Windies lost the opening Test in Sabina Park last month by seven wickets but bounced back superbly last week to trounce the visitors by 106 runs on the final day at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Radford stressed that while the performance had been outstanding, it was important the Windies put it behind them and focus on the new challenge at Windsor Park.

“Confidence has got to be very high. We’ve beaten them last week (and) it’s only a couple of months ago that we beat Pakistan in a Test match in Sharjah so the last few Tests we’ve played we’ve beaten them a couple of times,” he told reporters here before rain cut short a training session.

