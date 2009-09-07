WADA to examine length of Russell's doping ban

The World Anti-Doping Agency is expected to take a decision on whether Andre Russell, the West Indian all-rounder, should be handed a longer ban for breaches related to whereabouts rule.

According to a Reuters report, The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) dropped an appeal against the original one-year ban levied on Russell on Monday (May 8). JADCO were reportedly looking at extending the ban to two years.

"WADA has the right to take the matter elsewhere," JADCO Chairman Alexander Williams said in a press conference in Kingston. "That is up to them," he added.

Williams said that JADCO considered the legal opinion of Jamaica's Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte before arriving at the decision to not proceed with the appeal.

