RAIN, AZHAR FRUSTRATE WEST INDIES

ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – West Indies were frustrated by rainy weather along with half-centuries from Azhar Ali and Babar Azam, as Pakistan got the better of the exchanges on the opening day of the decisive third Test here Wednesday.

Rain, which savaged the post-lunch session, allowed for only 69 overs at Windsor Park, but Pakistan kept their wits about them to navigate the interruptions and reach 169 for two at the close.

Azhar was eyeing his second hundred of the series unbeaten on 85 while veteran outstanding right-hander Younis Khan, in his final match in international cricket, was on 10 not out.

Babar Azam struck a solid 55 but perished in the final session to be just one of two wickets to fall in the truncated day’s play.

He and Azhar added 120 for the second wicket after left-handed opener Shan Masood fell cheaply in the opening session for just nine.

The right-handed Azhar, who struck a century in the Kensington Oval Test last week, has faced 219 balls in a patient knock and struck seven fours and two sixes.

