Azhar, Chase move up after centuries in Dominica

Mon, May 15, '17

 

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali and West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase have moved up the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen after notching impressive centuries in the third Test in Dominica, which Pakistan won by 101 runs on Sunday to clinch the series 2-1.

Azhar, who had a career-best ranking of sixth in December last year, has moved up one slot to seventh position after scores of 127 and three. Chase has moved up 21 places to a career-best 28th rank after innings of 69 and 101 not out, which were not enough to prevent Pakistan from completing its first ever Test series win in the West Indies.

Captain Jason Holder (up seven places to 54th rank) and Shai Hope (up four places to 97th rank) are other West Indies players to attain career best rankings after the series decider, while Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has gained eight slots to reach 98th rank.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers, West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo has moved up three slots to a career-best 26th position with two wickets in each innings even as his Pakistan counterpart Yasir Shah’s eight wickets in the match have helped him retain 13th position.

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas continued his quick rise, gaining 17 slots to reach a career-best 44thposition after six wickets in his third Test match, including five for 46 in the first innings. His 23-year-old team-mate Hasan Ali has entered the rankings in 96th position after grabbing three wickets in his debut Test.

For the West Indies, Holder (up two positions to 38th rank), Alzari Joseph (up nine positions to 63rd rank) and Chase (up 10 places to 76th rank) have all attained career-best rankings.

There was no change of positions in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings with Pakistan remaining on fifth position and 97 points and eighth-placed West Indies gaining one point to move to 70 points.

MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings (as on 15 May, after the West Indies-Pakistan series)

Rank    Team           Points

1.     India                 122

2.     South Africa      109

3.     Australia           108

4.     England            101

5.     Pakistan            97 (-)

6.     New Zealand      96

7.     Sri Lanka          90

8.     West Indies       70 (+1)

9.     Bangladesh       66

10.  Zimbabwe         05

(Developed by David Kendix)

MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as on 15 May, after the West Indies-Pakistan series)

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank    (+/-)      Player               Team     Pts        Avge    Highest Rating

   1       ( - )       Steve Smith      Aus      941!     61.05   941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017

   2       ( - )       K. Williamson    NZ       880       51.16   893 v Aus at Perth 2015

   3       ( - )       Joe Root          Eng      848       52.80   917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

   4       ( - )       C. Pujara           Ind      846       51.32   861 v Aus at Ranchi 2017

   5       ( - )       Virat Kohli         Ind      818       49.41   895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017

   6       ( - )       Q. de Kock       SA        802*!    51.26   802 v NZ at Hamilton 2017

   7       (+1)      Azhar Ali           Pak      769       46.86   787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016

   8       (-1)       David Warner    Aus       759       47.42   880 v NZ at Perth 2015

   9       (-1)       Hashim Amla     SA        748       49.39   907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

  10       ( - )       Lokesh Rahul    Ind       739*!    44.44   739 v Aus at Dharamsala 2017

