Azhar, Chase move up after centuries in Dominica

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali and West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase have moved up the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen after notching impressive centuries in the third Test in Dominica, which Pakistan won by 101 runs on Sunday to clinch the series 2-1.

Azhar, who had a career-best ranking of sixth in December last year, has moved up one slot to seventh position after scores of 127 and three. Chase has moved up 21 places to a career-best 28th rank after innings of 69 and 101 not out, which were not enough to prevent Pakistan from completing its first ever Test series win in the West Indies.

Captain Jason Holder (up seven places to 54th rank) and Shai Hope (up four places to 97th rank) are other West Indies players to attain career best rankings after the series decider, while Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has gained eight slots to reach 98th rank.