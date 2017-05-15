Azhar, who had a career-best ranking of sixth in December last year, has moved up one slot to seventh position after scores of 127 and three. Chase has moved up 21 places to a career-best 28th rank after innings of 69 and 101 not out, which were not enough to prevent Pakistan from completing its first ever Test series win in the West Indies.
Captain Jason Holder (up seven places to 54th rank) and Shai Hope (up four places to 97th rank) are other West Indies players to attain career best rankings after the series decider, while Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has gained eight slots to reach 98th rank.
In the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers, West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo has moved up three slots to a career-best 26th position with two wickets in each innings even as his Pakistan counterpart Yasir Shah’s eight wickets in the match have helped him retain 13th position.
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas continued his quick rise, gaining 17 slots to reach a career-best 44thposition after six wickets in his third Test match, including five for 46 in the first innings. His 23-year-old team-mate Hasan Ali has entered the rankings in 96th position after grabbing three wickets in his debut Test.
For the West Indies, Holder (up two positions to 38th rank), Alzari Joseph (up nine positions to 63rd rank) and Chase (up 10 places to 76th rank) have all attained career-best rankings.
There was no change of positions in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings with Pakistan remaining on fifth position and 97 points and eighth-placed West Indies gaining one point to move to 70 points.
MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings (as on 15 May, after the West Indies-Pakistan series)
Rank Team Points
1. India 122
2. South Africa 109
3. Australia 108
4. England 101
5. Pakistan 97 (-)
6. New Zealand 96
7. Sri Lanka 90
8. West Indies 70 (+1)
9. Bangladesh 66
10. Zimbabwe 05
(Developed by David Kendix)
MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as on 15 May, after the West Indies-Pakistan series)
Batsmen (top 10)
Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating
1 ( - ) Steve Smith Aus 941! 61.05 941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017
2 ( - ) K. Williamson NZ 880 51.16 893 v Aus at Perth 2015
3 ( - ) Joe Root Eng 848 52.80 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015
4 ( - ) C. Pujara Ind 846 51.32 861 v Aus at Ranchi 2017
5 ( - ) Virat Kohli Ind 818 49.41 895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017
6 ( - ) Q. de Kock SA 802*! 51.26 802 v NZ at Hamilton 2017
7 (+1) Azhar Ali Pak 769 46.86 787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016
8 (-1) David Warner Aus 759 47.42 880 v NZ at Perth 2015
9 (-1) Hashim Amla SA 748 49.39 907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013
10 ( - ) Lokesh Rahul Ind 739*! 44.44 739 v Aus at Dharamsala 2017
