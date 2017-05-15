Chase left stranded in dramatic send-off to Misbah, Younis

Dominica bid farewell to two legends of the game in a most fitting manner, giving Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq the most heart-stopping send-off possible.

History beckoned time and again, torturing and teasing them. It made them wait, it made them wonder, it made them despair. But, with six balls left in the game, the series, and their careers, came perhaps its most satisfying moment.

Shannon Gabriel, West Indies' No. 11, had spent just over half an hour at the crease, and had seen out 21 balls. See out one more, and it would leave Roston Chase, who was batting on 101, to face the last over of the match, the last over of the series, and dramatically raise West Indies' chances of saving the Test.

Gabriel had kept out those 21 balls by trusting his defence, but now, in one of the most inexplicable moments in Test cricket's history, he swung wildly, madly at a loopy full delivery pitching well outside off stump from Yasir Shah. The ball took his inside edge and rattled into off stump, sealing one of the greatest days in Pakistan's cricket history.

This side - Misbah's side - had done what Hanif Mohammad couldn't do, what Javed Miandad couldn't do, what Imran Khan couldn't do. He had led his side to its first ever series victory in the Caribbean, a 101-run win sealing his - and Younis' - careers with aplomb. Test cricket certainly has a way of rewarding its own.

ESPNcrinfo has the report and scorecard

0 comments