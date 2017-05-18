Law hoping to shock strong England

Barbados – Inspired by the progress he witnessed in the just-concluded series against Pakistan, West Indies head coach Stuart Law says the regional side will be targeting an upset when they face England in their next Test series this August.

West Indies are ranked a lowly eighth, only behind minnows Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, while England are fourth, but Law believes once his side can build on the positives from the recent series and use the preparation time before England wisely, they will be able to reap positive results.

“We can continue to work hard. When we get to England, we’ve got a pretty extensive preparation period before the first Test,” the Australian said.

“It’s not going to guarantee us victories but it will certainly give us an idea of what we’re faced with. England are a wonderful team but we’re going there not just to compete but we’re going there to hopefully upset them.”

