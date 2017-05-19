Windies Squad to face Afghanistan in T20 Series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of the West Indies Cricket Board has named a 13-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 Series against Afghanistan.

The squad for includes one uncapped player, Ronsford Beaton, the tall 24-year-old fast bowler. He has so far played 36 T20 matches, with 31 wickets including best figures of 4-9.

All-rounder Jason Holder is being rested for the series.

The Panel also announced the 12-man squad for the WICB President’s XI T20 match against the visitors.

All matches will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts. Start time is 7:30pm (6:30pm Jamaica Time).

FULL SQUADS

WEST INDIES

Carlos Brathwaite (Captain)

Samuel Badree

Ronsford Beaton

Evin Lewis

Jason Mohammed

Sunil Narine

Kieron Pollard

Rovman Powell

Marlon Samuels

Lendl Simmons

Jerome Taylor

Chadwick Walton

Kesrick William

WICB PRESIDENT’S XI

Ashley Nurse (Captain)

Jonathan Carter

Johnson Charles

Sheldon Cottrell

Miguel Cummins

Andre Fletcher

Delorn Johnson

Kyle Mayers

Veerasammy Permaul

Nicholas Pooran

Raymond Reifer

Devon Thomas

QUOTES from Chairman of the Selection Panel, Courtney Browne:

On the composition of the squad: After the T20 Series against Pakistan we felt that it was important to keep the same group together so that the coaches can continue developing the young players. This coupled with the vast T20 experience of some of our senior players can help us to build a very formidable unit.

On the inclusion of fast bowler, Ronsford Beaton: Our Head Coach, Stuart Law, has asked for someone who can add some firepower to the attack. We felt that Ronsford has shown he can bowl with sustained pace in T20 cricket. We are confident he will do very well.

On all-rounder, Jason Holder, being rested: Jason has been going for a while now and led the team from the front with his performances. He has requested a break and after discussion with the staff we have granted him this period to refresh himself and prepare for the upcoming ODIs against Afghanistan and India.

Overall outlook for the series: In developing a high performance unit there is never room for complacency and our expectation is to win against a team that is ranked lower than us in the ICC rankings.

On the WICB President’s XI Squad: This is an opportunity for the experienced players to restate their desire to represent West Indies again by way of performance and the inexperienced players to show their ability at a higher level with a view to be considered for selection in the future.

20 comments