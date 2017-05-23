Still no timetable for Bravos return

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – With the critical tour of England looming, chief selector Courtney Browne has said there is still no timetable for Darren Bravo’s return to the West Indies side.

In fact, Browne told the Massy United Insurance Line and Length TV show that the responsibility was now on the 28-year Trinidadian to indicate his availability, with a solution to the impasse already on the table.

“I’m not sure (when he will be available for selection again), as I have said many times,” Browne said.

“There was some agreement between both parties (the West Indies Cricket Board and Bravo) but I think the ball really is in Darren’s court now to determine that (availability).”

Bravo and the WICB have been locked in an impasse ever since the player was sent home ahead of the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe last November for a controversial tweet in which he labelled WICB president Dave Cameron “a big idiot”.

Last month, newly-appointed WICB chief executive Johnny Grave said a deal had been struck with Bravo’s representatives but that move stalled because of legal action the player initiated against the board.

