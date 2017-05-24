Make a big play

by GARTH WATTLEY

Listening to some of the principals in West Indies cricket speak on the Darren Bravo farce, sorry, impasse, one wonders what sport they are playing.

Last year at his latest Town hall Meeting in Trinidad, West Indies Cricket Board president Dave Cameron confined comment on the continued absence of Bravo from West Indies cricket activities to: “My understanding is that Mr Bravo has met with the executive of the WICB and the ball is in his court, as to whenever he is willing to come back and play cricket.”

Last week, chairman of the regional selection panel Courtney Browne mirrored his president’s words in a TV interview. Asked about Bravo’s return to the international team, he said: “I’m not sure [when he will be available for selection again], as I have said many times]. There was some agreement between both parties (the West Indies Cricket Board and Bravo) but I think the ball really is in Darren’s court now to determine that (availability).”

Well, all this ball in court talk makes me wonder if president Cameron and selector Browne are talking basketball, not cricket.

But since they are still associated with a sport that is played with a bat and ball, then the discussion should stop being about in who’s court the ball is.

What really needs to be asked at this stage is who is passing the buck on this matter?

