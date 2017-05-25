FICA calls for a change in ICC's NOC regulation

The Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) has deemed the restrictions imposed on non-contracted players' participation in domestic Twenty20 leagues around the world "unjust" and said that they are liable to legal challenge under most jurisdictions.

As per the ICC's existing regulations, players, whether centrally contracted by the national board or otherwise, are constrained to obtain a No Objection Certificate from their home board in order to ply their trade in domestic T20 tournaments such as the Indian Premier League. The aforesaid technicality is being viewed by the FICA as a violation of players' fundamental rights - freedom of movement and choice to play where they are most valued. And a tool in the hands of home boards in case of a conflict with the players, such as the stirring a storm in Australia.

Tony Irish, Executive chairman of FICA commented on the issue saying,

"As it stands, the ICC does have some existing regulations on the provision of 'No Objection Certificates' to players who wish to play in a domestic T20 league. These however were not specifically agreed with the players, and, given where the game now stands, we think a new framework is required. To the extent that a Board might now attempt to rely on existing ICC regulations to restrict players who are not contracted from playing in domestic T20 leagues, FICA believes that would be open to legal challenge in most jurisdictions as a restraint of trade."

