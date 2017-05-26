Committee recommends changes to DRS in Tests

The sport’s world governing body announced on Thursday that the Committee, under the chairmanship of current India coach Anil Kumble, will recommend that teams will not lose a review when an lbw review comes back as “umpire’s call”.

“Should that be adopted however, the 80-over top-up of reviews in Test cricket would be removed,” said an ICC media release.

“The Committee will (also) recommend to the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee that DRS should be able to be used in all Twenty20 International games.

“If the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee approves these recommended changes, the new ICC playing conditions will come into effect from October 1 this year.”

Presently, each team may make no more than two unsuccessful review requests per 80 overs during a Test, and no more than one unsuccessful review request an innings during a One-day International.

Under the DRS rule, only clearly incorrect decisions are reversed; if the video replay umpire’s analysis is within established margins of error or is otherwise inconclusive, the on-field umpire’s original call stands, hence the term “umpire’s call” for lbw verdicts specifically.

