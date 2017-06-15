Bravo, Simmons, Narine to face Windies in warm-up

AN EXCITING Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad, which includes a few experienced cricketers, as well as promising youngsters, have been selected to face the West Indies in a 50- over practice match on Tuesday, from 9 am, at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

Seasoned international cricketers Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree provides an experienced core to the team. They are complimented by Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Yannic Cariah and Isaiah Rajah who represent the new generation of batting talent to emerge from Trinidad and Tobago.

