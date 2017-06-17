Bravo blocked by WICB again

The 50 overs practice match between the Red Force and West Indies is currently in jeopardy after Cricket West Indies (CWI) expressed its displeasure with Darren Bravo’s inclusion in the Trinidad and Tobago team. The Windies, led by Bajan Jason Holder, are preparing for a one-day series with India scheduled to bowl off at the Queen’s Park Oval next Friday.

Bravo, 28, has not played for the West Indies since November 3, last year. The left-hander had his match contract for a tri-nation series with Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka cancelled after making a disparaging tweet to CWI president Dave Cameron where he called him a “big idiot”.

Newsday understands that CWI has indicated to the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TT CB) that Bravo should be prohibited from playing until he removes the tweet and apologises to Cameron.

According to a source who wished to remain anonymous, this has not been well received by some of the national players selected for the practice match.

