Bravo sidelined unless tweet goes, says Cameron

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron has made it clear that left-hander Darren Bravo will remained sidelined from selection until he removes the offensive tweet which resulted in him being sent home ahead of the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe last November.

Speaking in a candid interview with Massy Insurances Line and Length Network, Cameron said the tweet – labelling him “a big idiot” – was the kind of behaviour CWI was not prepared to accept and that Bravo needed to face up to this reality.

“Let me make it very clear: What Darren Bravo has to do first and foremost is take down the tweet. Every day that tweet stays up, it is an infraction,” Cameron said.

“Secondly, he needs to accept that he’s done something wrong and then we can move forward from there.”

He added: “But we’ve decided as an organization – it came up at the board meeting – [that] we’ll put it to the disciplinary committee, let them have a look at it and determine if there is further action to be taken and how that will go. We’ll move it from there.”

Controversy erupted last November after CWI announced the 28-year-old Bravo had declined a central contract for the period up to September 30, 2017.

It emerged subsequently that Bravo, one of the most experienced members of the Test squad, had rejected the offer of a Grade C contract, a downgrade from his previous contract.

Defending the move in a TV interview, Cameron stirred further controversy by saying the Trinidadian’s performances had not merited an enhanced retainer.

