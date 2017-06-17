Windies need to take fresh guard, warns Fletcher

LEICESTER, England (CMC) — West Indies women leg-spinner Afy Fletcher has warned against taking the euphoria of last year's Twenty20 World Cup triumph into the upcoming 50-overs World Cup starting next week.

The 30-year-old all-rounder, a member of the successful side which beat Australia in India to take their maiden World title, said the formats were different and West Indies needed to evaluate each game carefully.

“I think this is a different version of the game, so I think we need to look forward to this version and not carry any T20 pressure from the last World Cup,” Fletcher said.

“We need to look forward and take each game step by step, and once we do that we will not [put] ourselves under any pressure, but just carry our basic knowledge and apply it in each game.”

Fletcher has been joined in the 15-member squad by the likes of World-rated players Stafanie Taylor and all-rounder Deandra Dottin for the June 24 to July 23 tournament.

Opener Hayley Matthews, former skipper Merissa Aguilleira, and Anisa Mohammad — all members of the championship-winning side — are also expected to feature prominently.

Fletcher, who has played 27 one-dayers since making her debut nine years ago, said West Indies needed to take a calculated approach to the tournament and guard against complacency.

