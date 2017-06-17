Moseley calls for calm after third defeat

LEICESTER, England (CMC) – Assistant coach Ezra Moseley has assured there is no need to press the panic button despite watching West Indies Women slump to their third straight warm-up loss here yesterday.The Caribbean side were once again below par as they went down to India Women by five wickets at Leicester Grammar School, following up losses to a near full-strength England and Southern Vipers side last week.“This is the third game we have lost and some people would start to panic a little bit. We’re not panicking, this is all part of our preparation,” the former West Indies seamer said following the defeat.“Today though, I think we did some things well. I think we had a good start with the batting but we didn’t really get the score we were looking at on a pitch which was a bit on the slow side.”He continued: “After having the Indians 80 for five, I thought that we were in with a chance of winning the game. Somehow, it seemed as if we went flat from the 25th over right up to the end of the game and that is something we constantly talk about where we say we have to play a full 50-over game. We certainly didn’t play a full 50-over game today.”

