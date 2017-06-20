Pakistan success sees Windies WC fade further

In the latest rankings released yesterday by cricket’s world governing body, Pakistan gained four points to jump from eighth to sixth on 95 points, now ahead of seventh placed Bangladesh on 94 and Sri Lanka, who have slipped to eighth on 93 points.

Pakistan, who had lingered at eighth in the world rankings in recent times, convincingly beat powerhouses India in the final at the Oval by 180 runs to lift the title regarded as the mini World Cup.

With the success Pakistan have further enhanced their chances of automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup in England while West Indies slipped further behind in their quest to also seal a direct spot at the tournament.

Ironically, Pakistan had edged West Indies for the final spot in the Champions Trophy because of their eighth place ranking.

