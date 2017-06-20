Perform for your pay

West Indies players have been put on notice that their performances and their pay are inextricably linked.

Cricket West Indies boss Dave Cameron has stated that senior West Indies players need to come to grips with the harsh reality of their performance-based requirements. He stressed that experience alone would no longer count in the issuing of central retainer contracts.

Speaking against the backdrop of the furore arising from Darren Bravo’s rejection of a Grade C contract last year, Cameron argued that Windies players now controlled their own future as once they performed, they and not CWI dictated the quality of contract they received.

The often controversial Cameron also contended that seasoned players needed to translate that experience into performances instead of hoping for a high level retainer based on their length of time in international cricket.

“Everyone has been talking for years, we want performance contracts, we want performance contracts. Now we’ve put in performance contracts and now we have a problem,” Cameron told Massy Insurances Life and Length Network in a wide-ranging interview.

