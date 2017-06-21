WI women lose again

Uncapped opener Felicia Walters struck a half-century but West Indies Women’s worries increased ahead of the start of the ICC World Cup with a five-wicket defeat to Pakistan Women in their first official warm-up match here yesterday.

Sent in, the Caribbean side fought their way to a respectable 246 for seven off their 50 overs with Walters top-scoring with 59, Merissa Aguilleira getting 43 and teenaged opener Hayley Matthews chipping in with 32.

Off-spinner and captain Sana Mir was the best bowler with two for 46.

In reply, Pakistan were stumbling 63 for three in the 17th over before Nain Abidi carved out a classy unbeaten 81 and Bismah Mahroof, 75, to avert the danger and see their side to victory with 14 balls remaining in the contest at Grace Road.

Fast bowler Shamilia Connell led the Windies with two for 39.

The defeat was the fourth straight in the preparation period for West Indies Women who lost their three previous unofficial warm-up games over the last two weeks, and leaves them with little momentum heading into their opening game of the World Cup next Monday against reigning champions Australia Women.

Matthews’s early enterprise handed the Windies a solid start as the 19-year-old put on 49 for the first wicket with the more sedate Walters.

The right-handed Matthews struck four fours and six in a breezy 38-ball knock while Walters counted seven fours in 93 balls at the crease.

0 comments