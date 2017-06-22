Kumble controversy overshadows India arrival for Windies series

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Powerhouses India arrived here Tuesday for their limited-overs tour against West Indies under a shadow of controversy after Anil Kumble dramatically stepped aside as head coach over a rift with captain Virat Kohli.

Kumble was set to oversee the series in the Caribbean, but opted to stand down after it emerged that Kohli had informed the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) off his reservations with the outstanding former leg-spinner's style.

While Kumble's one-year contract was up for renewal and there were other candidates in the race for the position, the BCCI's cricket advisory committee had thrown their weight behind the 46-year-old to continue in the job.

But in a statement Kumble said his relationship with Kohli had become “untenable” and the best option was to step down from the post.

“I was informed for the first time [Monday] by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the head coach,” he said.

