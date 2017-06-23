Fifth defeat leaves wobbly Windies on shaky ground

Opting to bat first at Lime Kilns Ground yesterday, West Indies stunningly collapsed to 63 all out off 23.5 overs, with opener Hayley Matthews top-scoring with 19 to be one of just three batsmen in double figures.

The Caribbean side were 60 for three in the 16th over but lost their last seven wickets for three runs in the space of 49 balls, in an astonishing slide.

Seamer Masabata Klaas grabbed four for 14 to be South Africa’s best bowler.

In reply, the Proteas lost four wickets en route to their target which they achieved in the 19th over with Laura Wolvaardt hitting 26.

She put on 45 for the first wicket with Lizelle Lee who made 18 but South Africa then lost four quick wickets for 11 runs, to take some shine of the victory.

Veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed finished with two for six.

The defeat for West Indies was their second in three days and fifth since they arrived in England nearly four weeks ago to prepare for the June 24 to July 23 showpiece.

0 comments