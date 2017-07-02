Law hails victory as just one step on a long road back

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, (CMC) – West Indies head coach Stuart Law has hailed Sunday’s sensational win over India but cautioned it was just one step on a long road back for the embattled Caribbean side.

The Windies looked down down and out when they stumbled to 189 for nine off their 50 overs batting first in the fourth One-Day International but rallied to bundle out the Indians for 178, and clinch an amazing 11-run victory.

“I believe in these boys. I believe they have got the skill,” the Australian told reporters following the result at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

“We beat Pakistan a couple of weeks ago chasing down 300 and now we’ve defended a reasonably small total against India – two of the best teams in the world we’ve gone on to beat.

“I believe they’ve got the skill, I believe they’ve got the talent. If we just improve their work ethic and they’ve got to play a different game than they’re used to. As soon as we start realising that and start working towards that, I think we can start making progress.”

