Squad for T20 International | Windies vs India

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies today named the Windies 13-man squad for Finolex Pipes T20 International against India.



The match will be played at Sabina Park on Sunday, July 9. First ball is 10:30 am (11:30am Eastern Caribbean Time).



Experienced opening batsman Chris Gayle has been named in the squad. The left-hander is the highest run-maker for Windies in this format with 1,519 runs (average 35.32, strike rate 145.49), including two centuries. This will be his first T20 International at Sabina Park.



All-rounder Jason Holder is being rested for the match.



FULL SQUAD

26. Carlos Brathwaite (Captain)

77. Samuel Badree

79. Ronsford Beaton

45. Chris Gayle

17. Evin Lewis

93. Jason Mohammed

74. Sunil Narine

55. Kieron Pollard

52. Rovman Powell

7. Marlon Samuels

75. Jerome Taylor

57. Chadwick Walton

60. Kesrick Williams

