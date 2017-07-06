Windies Women extend wretched run with fourth loss

TAUNTON, England, CMC – West Indies’ misery at the ICC Women’s World Cup increased on Thursday when they produced yet another docile performance against New Zealand Women to lose by eight wickets and crash to their fourth straight defeat.

In what has become the norm during the campaign, the Caribbean side meekly surrendered for 150 all out off 43 overs after being sent in at Somerset County Ground and then watched helplessly as the Kiwis stormed to the target in the 19th over.

Veteran opener Rachel Priest slammed the fastever ever Women’s World Cup fifty en route to a stroke-filled 90 while Suzie Bates struck an unbeaten 40, to take their side to five points and fourth in the eight-team standings.

West Indies, meanwhile, continued bottom without a point with virtually all hope extinguished of making the final four.

Once again, their batting proved shambolic. Kyshona Knight, batting at number seven, top-scored with 42 while tail-ender Afy Fletcher finished on 23 not out and captain Stafanie Taylor and wicketkeeper Merissa Aguilleira both got 20.

They were undermined by off-spinner Leigh Kasperek (3-17) and seamer Lea Tahuhu (3-39) who picked up three wickets apiece.

West Indies’ promises of an improved showing came to nothing as they slumped to 10 for two in the fifth over with Tahuhu removing both openers cheaply.

Left-hander Kycia Knight, who only arrived earlier this week as one of two injury replacements, had a miserable start to her campaign when she edged a low catch behind without scoring in the third over.

