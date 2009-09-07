Classy Kohli spurs India to series triumph over Windies

They had to wait a bit longer than they would have liked, but India led by a classy century by Captain Virat Kohli, wrapped up a 3-1 series win over the West Indies following an eight-wicket triumph in the final game of the five-match series at Sabina Park yesterday.

West Indies trailing 1-2, came into the contest with hopes of levelling the series, but after winning the toss and opting to bat first, those hopes were left hanging by a thread.

The Indian bowlers exerted their dominance in restricting the regional side to a moderate 209-9 from 50 overs, with the Hope brothers Shai (51) — who is the only batsman to score two half-centuries in the series — and Kyle (46) being the best scorers in a West Indies batting order that lacked the flair and experience to capitalise on the conditions.

It was another wasted start by Kyle, who went at a decent pace for his 46 off 50 deliveries, including nine boundaries.

Jamaica Observer has the story

