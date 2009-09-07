Windies seek to salvage pride in T20 showdown with India

It will be a star-studded West Indies line-up against a high-riding India outfit — a perfect combination for what should be a delightful Finolex Pipes Twenty20 International at Sabina Park today.

This may be a one-off contest, but it promises to be the most evenly matched fixture of the Indian tour, as this represents the West Indies' strongest format of the game.

With the likes of local stars Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, alongside Kieron Pollard and others, adding some impetus to the regional side, the excitement is expected to be peaking from the very first ball at 10:30 am.

Following their 3-1 win in the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series on Thursday, India will have the psychological advanntage heading into the game as they aim to finish their tour of the Caribbean on a high.

However, it will be a slightly more difficult task for the Virat Kohli-led squad, as this West Indies unit will prove more formidable when compared to the young Jason Holder-led ODI squad.

The last time the two teams met in a T20, West Indies won the high-scoring nail-biter in Fort Lauderdale by one run. If the teams get anywhere close to the respective scores of 245 and 244 today, then spectators will be in for a treat.

