T&T PM Rowley worried over prospect of WI relegation

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley has warned that West Indies could face relegation from the top tier of international cricket if the regional game continues in its current state of crisis.

Laying the current demise at the feet of Cricket West Indies, Rowley said nothing proactive was being done to salvage the situation but rather, administrators were simply hoping for a “miracle” in order to turn things around.

“My perspective is that West Indies cricket is in dire trouble, in crisis, and if we are not careful, something is likely to happen in the not too distant future even though it is not being spoken about now,” Rowley told I-Sports radio programme at the weekend.

“I don’t know that the ICC (International Cricket Council) will continue to put this sub-standard West Indies team to play against the top five or six teams going forward into many more years.

