Bravo, Cameron mend fences

THERE SEEMS to be a mending of the fences between ace Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies batsman Darren Bravo and president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron, over a controversial post on Bravo’s Twitter page against the CWI head.

In November, Bravo was sent home ahead of a One Day International tri-series, involving hosts Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, following a tweet on his account which referred to Cameron as a “big idiot”.

And Bravo’s post was a response to Cameron who, on an edition of the Sportsmax Zone, said that the 28-year-old had been offered a Grade C contract due to his inconsistent returns with the bat.

The CWI immediately quashed Bravo’s contract and virtually sidelined him from First Class cricket under their auspices, while Bravo initiated legal action against the CWI, claiming damages over lost of earnings allegedly in the region of US$120,000.

During yesterday’s edition of the Sportsmax Zone, however, Bravo’s attorney Leslie Haynes confirmed that the tweet was removed and a subsequent apology was issued by Bravo, while Cameron is expected to issue a media release today in which he will atone for his ill-advised comment.

