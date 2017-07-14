Star players in line for ODI picks

THE BIGGEST names in Caribbean cricket could be about to return to the West Indies team after significant progress was made in negotiations between players and the board, according to a story on the Cricinfo website yesterday.

Not only has a resolution been agreed to the Darren Bravo impasse, but the likes of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle are also available for selection for the ODI (One Day International) side after an amnesty was proposed by WIPA, the players’ union.

That means they could be available for the limited-overs section of the tour to England that starts in a few weeks.

Gayle, who marked his international return after 15 months during the one-off Twenty20 International against India in Kingston last week, said during an event in Bengaluru, India yesterday that “things have been steadily improving” and playing the 2019 World Cup, for which West Indies may have to qualify, is still a burning desire.

