Bravo out of England Test tour

Newly reinstated West Indies batsman Darren Bravo will not feature in the upcoming Test series between the West Indies and England when the Caribbean side tours that country because the team had already been selected for the series.

Bravo apologized for his indiscretions on Wednesday, but it came a week too late as the West Indies selectors had already named the squad.

The left hander is however expected to be in the team for the One Day International series that follows the Test matches which is part of their said tour.

Guardian Media Sports was reliable informed that the teams for England will be revealed in a few days time and included in the line-up is Kemar Roach who has been in the wilderness for quite a while. Another Barbadian, all rounder Raymond Reifer will also be making the trip to England.

6 comments