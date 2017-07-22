Jamaica Tallawahs bought by Worldwide Sports Management Group

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Jamaica Tallawahs, also the defending champions of the competition, has been bought by Worldwide Sports Management Group, it was announced through a media release on Saturday (July 22).

The fifth edition of the CPL kickstarts from August 4, and will feature six teams. Jamaica Tallawahs will begin their campaign from the second day, facing Barbados Tridents at Lauderhill, Florida - a facility at which Worldwide Sports Management Group have also signed a long-term agreement to host and market international cricket.

Speaking about the acquisition, Mr. Krishna "Kris" Persaud - founder and president of Worldwide Sports Management Group - said, "I would like to especially thank the previous owners and the Hero CPL Team for all of their assistance in making the Tallawahs acquisition a reality, and I wish our mighty strong Tallawahs team all the best in the upcoming 2017 competition."

cricbuzz has the full story

2 comments