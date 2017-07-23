Zimbabwe another chance for development—West

HARARE, Zimbabwe, (CMC) – Head coach, Graeme West, is expecting another tough series when the West Indies Under-19s square off against their Zimbabwe counterparts in three Youth One-Day Internationals starting here today.

The Young Windies are fresh from a 3-2 series win over South Africa U19s last week, after pulling off a dramatic two-run victory in Wednesday’s decisive fifth game in Durban.

West said more significant than winning was the chance for the Caribbean lads to continue their build-up towards next January’s Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

“Zimbabwe have played a lot of cricket. They’ve been very active in the last six months,” the Englishman told CMC Sports.

“They’ve played in South Africa and once they play against us I think they’re off to Australia so they will be very tough opponent in their conditions.

“It will be another test but more importantly, another opportunity for the guys to play three more international games of cricket and continue their education.”

The Windies side showed plenty promise on the tour of South Africa where they played brilliantly at key moments of the series.

