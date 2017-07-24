Davis queries WI team selections for England Test series

EX-TRINIDAD and Tobago and West Indies opening batsman Bryan Davis has queried the selection of the 15-member Windies team for their forthcoming three-Test series, away to England.

Among the players chosen by the selection panel, headed by Courtney Browne, were Barbadian-born Kyle Hope (who is an opening batsman for the TT Red Force) and Raymon Reifer (a left-handed all-rounder for the Guyana Jaguars).

Both Hope and Reifer are the only members of the 15-man team who are yet to play Test cricket, while Reifer has never featured at the international level.

In a recent interview, Davis commented, “These fellahs are very fortunate because they’re Bajans. There are nine Barbadians on the team. The last time you had nine Barbadians on a touring team like that was to England in 1966.

I remember it well.

“Now that seems to be starting again (under the new selection panel). I’m seeing more and more Barbadians, of very average ability, being forced into the team, and given second looks all the time. I’m seeing a lot of personal insularity in this thing.

